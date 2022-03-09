Shomrim Assist in Arrest of Knife-Wielding Thief in Boro Park

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 12:12 am |

Boro Park Shomrim assiting in arrest of thief in Boro Park. (BSSP)

Boro Park Shomrim help in the arrest of a knife-wielding thief who rummaged through several cars on 12th Avenue near 42nd Street and stole items from those automobiles.

A spokesman for Boro Park Shomrim Safety Patrol told Hamodia that at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, March 7, a call was placed to Shomrim detailing how a suspicious male was pulling door handles on cars on 12th Avenue. The caller contacted Shomrim two minutes later and reported that the perpetrator had now entered a car.

The knife that the suspect used to threaten the Shomrim volunteers. (BSSP)

Shomrim volunteers trailed the suspect as he walked up 42nd Street towards Fort Hamilton Parkway where he entered and took some items from yet another car. As he proceeded towards New Utrecht Avenue, he noticed that he was being followed. The suspect then pulled a knife and began chasing the Shomrim patrol members. During the chase, he lunged at one with his knife, attempted to steal someone’s bicycle, and even tried to force someone out of his car in order to escape.

Eventually the suspect was apprehended at corner 41st Street and New Utrecht Avenue where he was placed under arrest and taken into custody by the NYPD. Police found in his possession several IDs which the perpetrator had apparently stolen from the cars which he entered.