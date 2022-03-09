Poland Says NATO Countries Must Act Together on Jets for Ukraine

Warsaw (Reuters) -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5:06 am |

Polish Air Force MiG-29. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

Any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done through NATO, top Polish officials said on Wednesday, after Washington rejected Poland’s offer to fly all its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. airbase with a view to them being supplied to Kyiv.

On Tuesday, Poland said it was ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, urging other NATO members to do the same. The Pentagon later dismissed the offer as not “tenable.”

“The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases,” Jakub Kumoch, the Polish president’s foreign affairs advisor, told public broadcaster TVP Info. “Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO.”

Russia’s defense ministry has warned that countries offering airfields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia may be considered as having entered the conflict.