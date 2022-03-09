Natural Gas Energizes Rapprochement with Turkey

ANKARA (Reuters) -

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog review a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday. (Reuters/Stringer)

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey will be a turning point in long strained relations between the countries, and that Ankara was ready to cooperate with Israel in the energy sector.

Speaking after talks with Herzog, who was making the first visit by an Israeli leader to Turkey since 2008, Erdogan said he had conveyed Turkey’s approach on the Palestinian issue to him.

Herzog’s visit marked the first such trip by an Israeli leader since 2008 as the regional rivals seek to overcome years of animosity.

In a further sign of rapprochement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will visit Israel in the coming weeks, the first such visit in about 15 years, according to Reuters on Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu told Walla news that he will also visit the Palestinian Authority.

Asked whether Turkey would reopen its embassy in Tel Aviv, he responded, “You should have another question – are we going to reopen our embassies mutually. Yes, we will plan for that.”

The minister also said that the meeting between Erdogan and Herzog in Ankara on Wednesday was “very fruitful” and “result-oriented, opening new pages in our relations, re-energizing.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said they will review all aspects of Turkey-Israel ties in their talks.

Herzog told reporters at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport: “We will not agree on everything, and the relationship between Israel and Turkey has certainly known ups and downs and not-so-simple moments in recent years.”

“But we shall try to restart our relations and build them in a measured and cautious manner,” said Herzog, whose post is largely ceremonial but is widely respected for his diplomatic skills.

One particular area of interest for Turkey and Israel is natural gas. Erdogan has said the visit will herald a “new era” and that the two countries could work together to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe, reviving an idea first discussed more than 20 years ago.

Gas supplies from the Mediterranean could ease European dependence on Russian gas, a hot topic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent calls from European leaders to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian gas.

Plans for a subsea pipeline from the east Mediterranean to Europe, excluding Turkey, stalled after the United States expressed misgivings in January.

A senior Turkish official said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had shown the need to diversify energy sources in the market.

“It is critically important to transport gas resources in Israel to Turkey and from there to European markets,” the official said. “Turkey is ready to take the necessary steps and do its part in this regard.”

Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Israel hit a low in 2018 when they expelled ambassadors in a dispute over the killing by Israeli forces of 60 Palestinians during rioting on the Gaza border.

The incident halted years of gradual reconciliation following a row over a 2010 Israeli raid on a ship attempting to break the security blockade of Hamas-ruled Gaza. In an armed confrontation with Israeli commandos, nine Turkish pro-Palestinian activists were killed. A 10th activist wounded in the incident died in 2014 after years in a coma.

Dozens of Turks protested on Wednesday against Herzog’s visit, calling on Ankara to reverse the “mistake” of boosting ties amid lingering animosity over the killing of the activists.

Dozens of people lined up behind a banner emblazoned with the slogan: “We don’t want a killer in our country” at the protest, organized by a group set up to support victims of the incident.

Despite the diplomatic rift, Turkey and Israel have maintained trade, which stood at $6.7 billion in 2021, up from $5 billion in 2019 and 2020, according to official data.protest.

