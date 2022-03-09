Israel’s President Arrives in Turkey as Countries Heal Rift

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:47 am |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Turkey Wednesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, becoming the first leader from Israel to visit in 14 years as the two countries move to turn a new page in their troubled relationship.

Escorted by a Turkish mounted color guard, Herzog arrived at the Turkish presidential palace in the capital Ankara as light snow began to fall. He was greeted by Erdogan and a military honor guard, while a band played the Israeli anthem for the first time since 2008.

Turkey and Israel once were close allies, but the relationship frayed under Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Israel also has been angered by Erdogan’s embrace of the Hamas terrorist group.

The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Relations broke down again in 2018 when Turkey, angered by the U.S. moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, once more recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel to respond in kind. The two countries have not reappointed their ambassadors.

Herzog is scheduled to meet with members of Turkey’s Jewish community in Istanbul on Thursday.