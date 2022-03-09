Exposure to Air Pollution Associated With Low-Birth-Weight Babies

YERUSHALAYIM -

A study conducted at Hebrew University in Yerushalayim has found strong evidence to confirm long-held suspicions that air pollution is linked to low-birth-weight babies.

Since babies with low birth weight often have poor health outcomes, there is considerable interest in identifying the factors that affect birth weight. Air pollution has been identified as one possible factor, but previous studies had yielded conflicting results.

A recent study, initiated by Professor Hagai Levine of Hebrew University looked at the link between an air pollutant known as PM2.5 and the birth weight of 380,000 singleton babies born to mothers all over in Israel during the years 2004-2015.

Using personal, anonymized data and detailed high-resolution pollutant data enabled the research team to produce more accurate statistical analyses than had been obtained in the past.

The data included: personal anonymized data on the mothers, including the area where they lived and the weight of their babies at birth (provided by Maccabi Health Services); and daily air pollutant concentration over each square kilometer of Israel, derived from satellite data (provided by Ben Gurion University).

The study clearly showed the association between the level of the air pollutant PM2.5 and low birth weight. It also revealed that mothers who were underweight and those of lower socioeconomic status were more vulnerable to exposure to air pollution. Further, the study found that the association with air pollution was stronger among female babies and first births – a fact that is thought to be due to a biological mechanism that has yet to be identified.