Biden Orders Government to Study Digital Dollar, Other Cryptocurrency Risks

Washington (Reuters) -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 6:14 am |

Top banks from across the nation celebrate the first-ever real-time transfer of digital dollars using blockchain technology during a live demonstration of the Digital Interbank Network (“The Network”) hosted by Tassat Group Inc. on Thursday, Dec. 16 2021, in New York. “The Network,” owned and governed by member banks, will enable banks of all sizes to compete in the $25 trillion B2B payments market. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Tassat Group, Inc.)

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues, administration officials said.

Biden’s order will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on “the future of money” and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

In January, the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked the question of whether the United States should pursue a digital dollar to Congress, leading analysts to predict such a project would take years. One official said the United States would move forward with developing a digital dollar, albeit with care given the dollar’s role as the world’s primary reserve currency.

“We’ve got to be very, very deliberate about that analysis because the implications of our moving in this direction are profound for the country that issues the world’s primary reserve currency,” the official said.

The order also encourages the Federal Reserve to continue research and development efforts.

Nine countries have launched central bank digital currencies, and 16 others – including China – have begun development of such digital assets, according to the Atlantic Council, leading some in Washington to worry that the dollar could lose some of its dominance to China.

The U.S. dollar remains underpinned by key fundamentals, including a commitment to transparency, the rule of law and the full independence of the Federal Reserve, the official said.

“The dollar’s role has been and will continue to be crucial to the stability of the international monetary system as a whole. Foreign central bank digital currencies and their introduction by themselves do not threaten this dominance.”