White House Said to Plan Russian Oil Ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:49 am |

A drop of diesel is seen at the tip of a nozzle in a gas station. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo)

The White House is expected to impose a ban on U.S. imports of oil from Russia as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, Democratic Senator Chris Coons said on Tuesday.

In an interview with CNN, Coons said the announcement of the ban could come on Tuesday or Wednesday. A source familiar with the plans told Reuters the announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of oil and natural gas. It has been subjected to global financial sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but until now its energy exports were exempted.

The economic impact of a conflict involving the world’s top oil and gas exporter and two of its biggest grain and metals producers was also intensifying on Tuesday, fueling concerns it could derail global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. gasoline pump prices hit a record high, London trade in industrial metal nickel had to be suspended after prices more than doubled in a matter of hours, and Britain’s Shell said it was halting all purchases of Russian oil, apologizing for buying a shipment last week.