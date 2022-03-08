Ukrainian FM Apologizes to El Al

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:36 pm |

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. (Carolyn Kaster/Pool via Reuters)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has apologized for falsely accusing El Airlines of bypassing international sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine by accepting funds via a Russian payment system.

“I am grateful to El Al for its important humanitarian operations and convey my apologies,” he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Kuleba deleted the original tweet shortly after making the apology.

The Israeli government reportedly intervened, sending messages to Kyiv in which it threatened to discontinue efforts to mediate between with Moscow if Ukrainian officials continue to publicly attack Israel, according to Channel 12.

In extremely harsh language, Kuleba charged on Monday that El Al was continuing to accept payments from the Russian network Mir:

“While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood,” he wrote. “Immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations.”

El Al immediately rejected the accusation, which it characterized as a “misleading tweet.” The airline noted that it had stopped accepting Mir on February 28, four days after Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine. In fact, the Mir button on the airline’s website no longer functions.

The airline also said that its planes have brought humanitarian aid to Ukraine and carried refugees to safety in Israel.