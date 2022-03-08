Report: Russia-Ukraine Negotiations at Critical Juncture

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:51 pm |

Israeli officials were saying on Tuesday that ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine had reached a “critical juncture,” according to a report on Axios.

With Prime Minister Naftali Bennett acting as a go-between for Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Israeli officials claim to have inside information about the progress of negotiations.

They say that there appears to be a softening of positions on both sides in the last 24 hours, as the Russians say they only want to demilitarize the Donbas region and Zelensky telling ABC news he has “cooled down” about joining NATO.

The Israeli officials are claiming that Bennett’s talks with Putin have helped to clarify the Russian leader’s intentions for Zelensky and his western allies.

Israel relayed to the U.S., France and Germany the details of Putin’s proposal to Zelensky, which wasn’t fully known in Washington, Paris and Berlin, Axios said.

Putin’s proposal was described as difficult for Zelensky to accept, but not as extreme as they anticipated. It doesn’t include regime change in Kyiv and allows Ukraine to maintain its sovereignty.

A senior Israeli official said Zelensky must choose. If he rejects Putin’s offer, he risks escalation that could be catastrophic for his country and lead to a wider war.