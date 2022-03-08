Putin, Bennett Discuss Ukraine by Phone

LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:21 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Bennett about Moscow’s assessment of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that took place on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Bennett the latter’s efforts to act as an intermediary with Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has voiced frustration with Israel’s refusal to provide military aid to Ukraine against Russia but has welcomed its role as a go-between.

“Thanked for Israel’s mediation efforts. Discussed ways to end the war and violence,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

While condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has limited itself to humanitarian relief and kept up contacts with Moscow. Israel coordinates strikes against Iranian deployments in Syria with Russia’s military garrison there, and is mindful of the big power’s sway over nuclear talks with Tehran.

Russia has said anyone providing lethal weaponry for Ukraine to use in the fighting “will bear responsibility”.