Multiple Small Fires in Central Park Send Smoke Billowing

NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 6:17 pm |

Plumes of white smoke from multiple brush and rubbish fires went spiraling up from the northern end of Manhattan’s Central Park on Tuesday, and officials said fire marshals would be investigating to determine the cause.

The Fire Department said the call about the fires in the area near 110th Street came in around 1:30 p.m., and all the pockets of fire had been extinguished. There were no injuries.

Video posted to social media showed the white smoke drifting up above the park’s trees.

The New York Police Department said its arson detectives had been notified. Emails seeking comment were sent to the parks department and the Central Park Conservancy.