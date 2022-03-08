BDE: Meir Likhovetski, 19-Year-Old Chabad Shliach, Niftar in Car Accident in Ohio

(COLlive) -

Meir Likhovetski, z”l

Meir Likhovetski, a 19-year-old bachur from Toronto, was niftar Monday in a car accident in Mason, Ohio, where he was on shlichus.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

Meir worked on CTeen programming for a shliach in Ohio and learned each morning in the Cincinnati Yeshiva.

His friends recalled Meir as a bachur who displayed leadership qualities, and was devoted to working on the inyanim of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

He was also a devotedcamp counselor, and during his time in yeshivah in Crown Heights, he kept in touch with his former campers, learned with some of them every night, and spoke to them for hours. The campers looked up to him and considered him a mentor.

Meir took the lead on a project started a few months ago, in making the Likkutei Sichos accessible and digitizing it so that all the haoros are available online.

His friends hope to continue this project and bring it to fruition in his memory.

He is survived by his parents, Reb Mordechai and Olga Likhovetski of Toronto, and siblings.

Yehi zichro baruch.