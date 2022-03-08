Knesset Committee Discusses Request to Resume Distribution of Food Cards

YERUSHALAYIM -

MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism). (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, chaired by MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am), discussed on Monday the request of MKs Rabbi Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), Rabbi Moshe Arbel (Shas) and Osama Saadi (Joint List) to resume the distribution of prepaid cards for the purchase of food and other essential items. Last year, the Ministry of Interior distributed prepaid cards to eligible populations. The current wave of price increases is making it difficult for many families to maintain their food security.

“Greedy capitalism views poverty as a problem of the poor. But poverty is a problem of the [entire] country, and any country with morals and values has to work towards eliminating poverty,” MK Taha said.

MK Tatiana Mazarsky (Yesh Atid) noted that she was serving as Acting Mayor of Karmiel when the cards were distributed. “I witnessed the entire process of compiling the lists and distributing the cards using delivery people. There were many glitches in the distribution process. In the compilation of lists, there were criteria – income support, a discount of more than 20% on property tax – but these did not appear on the lists of the company through which the cards were distributed. So if we are heading towards a second round of distribution, we have to build it in full cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the company that will win the tender.”

Rabbi Arbel said, “In the State of Israel there are 840,000 children below the poverty line. Their food security is at risk. The significance of this is the inability of a child to dream, not to mention to realize his dream. During the fire in Nof HaGalil we saw Jews and Arabs working together, and kosher lemehadrin food items were brought by the Islamic Movement. I know that also during Ramadan people talk about the anguish of hunger, because he who is full does not feel the plight of the hungry.”

Rabbi Asher turned to Committee Chair MK Taha and said, “If there are any representatives of the disadvantaged in the government, they are from your party.” He called to “recruit the entire coalition in order to help the weak.”

Eli Cohen, CEO of Pitchon-Lev – Breaking the Cycle of Poverty, said 513,000 families live below the poverty line, half of them without food security; NIS 700 million budget was allocated for the cards, which were enjoyed by 108,000 senior citizens, 30,000 single-parent families, 440,000 children and 354,000 households; 24% of those who received the cards were Arabs, 17% were ultra-Orthodox and 13% were new immigrants.​