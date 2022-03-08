Israel Allows in 25,000 Ukrainian Refugees Temporarily, Revokes Deposit Requirement

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:25 pm |

Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine, on a rescue flight, arrive at Ben Gurion airport. (Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Tuesday that Israel is ready to take in up to 5,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, allow 20,000 other Ukrainians who arrived prior to the fighting to remain temporarily, and will no longer require refugees arriving at Ben Gurion Airport to deposit 10,000 shekels ($3,028) in order to enter the country.

Instead of paying a deposit, those who enter will merely have to sign a declaration pledging to leave Israel once the state of emergency in Ukraine is over.

The deposit applied to Ukrainian refugees without first-degree relatives in Israel.

The decision ends a point of controversy over asylum provisions. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk, along with critics within the Israeli government, had demanded that the deposit requirement be lifted as unduly onerous in a time when people are fleeing for their lives.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) tweeted that she welcomed the decision to scrap the deposit requirement, as Israel “cannot afford to impose hardships on those who are in need.”

Shaked said that Israel will agree to take in 5,000 Ukrainian refugees. It has already taken in roughly 3,000. Ukrainians will receive a temporary visa, allowing them to remain in Israel for three months. If at the end of that period the fighting in Ukraine has not stopped, they will be permitted to work in Israel as well.

Beyond the numbers mentioned above, Israel is preparing to receive as many as 100,000 refugees as new immigrants under the Law of Return.

During a press conference to outline the new policy, Shaked said: “The sights of the war in Ukraine and the suffering of its citizens are terrifying and do not allow us to remain indifferent.”

Answering the critics of Israel’s handling of the emergency, she asserted that country compared favorably with other countries having much larger resource.

“It can be determined with certainty that no other country is expected to deal with an event of this magnitude. For example, in terms of population size it is equivalent to granting citizenship to three-and-a-half million people in the U.S, or over seven-hundred-thousand new citizens in England. But as the State of Israel has proven more than once in the past, we can meet this historic challenge.”