IDF Demolishes Terrorists’ Homes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:58 am |

Troops checking the location before demolishing the homes of the two terrorists. (IDF Spokesperson)

Israeli troops on Tuesday demolished the homes of the two terrorists who carried out a deadly shooting attack.

The residences of Mohammed Jaradat and Jit Jaradat in the Shomron were demolished early Tuesday, the IDF said. The men are accused of shooting at a car driving near the outpost of Chomesh, killing Yehudah Dimentman, Hy”d, and wounding two others.

During the demolition, the IDF said armed Palestinians fired at the troops, while dozens threw rocks, firebombs and grenades. There were no immediate reports of injuries.