Evacuation from Zaporizhzhia Continues

The Jewish community in Zaporizhzhia (Zaparozhye) has had a long relationship with Golders Green Synagogue, facilitated through World Jewish Relief.

For the last couple of weeks, GGS members have been receiving regular updates on the situation in Zaparozhzhia from their dedicated member, who has been running the twinning project for many years. Now, two young men who grew up in the Golders Green kehillah have set up a website on which members can see the updates, send supportive messages, and donate to the relief efforts via WJR’s ringfenced funds.

Rabbi Nochum Ehrentreu, Rav of Zaporizhzhia, escorted a convoy of refugees to Dnipro last week, and organised their further transport to Hungary, Israel and other destinations. He and his family have temporarily relocated to Israel, where he is spending his days and nights on the phone trying to organize more evacuations as well as food and supplies for those who are unable to leave.

Three further buses left Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning with 120 women and children, heading for the border. Rabbi Ehrentreu said that the cost of transport has escalated astronomically in the last few days. Most bus owners and drivers are unwilling to undertake the journey. Russian troops are on the outskirts of the city and the security situation is deteriorating. The drivers who are willing to go are demanding huge sums, currently $6,000 per bus. Fortunately, Rabbi Ehrentreu has borrowed sufficient funds to meet these demands and will try to arrange daily convoys.

He has long lists of people wanting to leave, but he is having to use smaller vehicles like mini vans as larger buses are not available. The next group of evacuees was hoping to leave on Tuesday. The funding has been secured by loans, which WJR are currently covering.

Unfortunately there are many elderly and frail members of the Zaparozhye community who are unwilling or unable to leave their homes. They are very frightened of the journey itself and cannot face a future of living in another country where they cannot speak the language. It is vital that there will be sufficient food and medicine for those who are staying. Although Rabbi Ehrentreu secured very substantial supplies before the invasion these have largely been distributed. He is therefore also working to secure addition supplies from Dnipro for those who remain.

All this work on organizing evacuations and additional supplies can only be carried out because the Rabbi is working with an excellent team from the Zaparozhye Shul. He has also said repeatedly how much he and the whole kehillah appreciate the support from GGS, whose Rav, Rabbi Dr Harvey Belovski, and chair Joel Clark, have placed a message on the site giving their support, explaining how the shul is saying Tehillim each day for the safety of the kehillah in Ukraine, and in Zaparozhzhia in particular.