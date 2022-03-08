Defense Officials Warn of Resurgence of Stabbing Attacks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 6:00 am |

Israeli security at the scene of a terror attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim where two police officers were stabbed. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A police official spoke out Monday, warning of the possibility of a resurgence in stabbing attacks, following an attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim in which two border policemen sustained moderate injuries.

This was the second such incident in the Old City in as many days and the fourth in a month. The uptick in terrorist activity, together with the fact that Ramadan begins on April 2, has prompted the police to increase its operation to locate Palestinians who have entered Israel illegally.

“This is a volatile time and it seems the wave of stabbing attacks is rearing its head,” a police official said on Monday, following a stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim. “We are witnessing a troubling sequence of events that may spread outside the capital,” he warned.

The defense establishment believes Hamas, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip, will attempt to agitate the situation on the ground and incite violence among Palestinians in Yehudah, Shomron and in eastern Yerushalayim.

The police officer who spoke with Israel Hayom said there was a concern that “the wave of stabbing attacks is rearing its head” and could see such attacks nationwide.