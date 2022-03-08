Conversion Law Postponed; Chareidi Parties Celebrate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 6:29 am |

The Knesset. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The chareidi factions in the Knesset celebrated the coalition announcement on Monday that the conversion law will be postponed to the next session of the Knesset, after Pesach.

Opposition from within the Ra’am faction along with disagreements within the coalition, resulted in the proposal that the reading of the law be postponed.

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) communicated his support to postpone the law to the chareidi factions, and his stand that the law should not be presented this week.

Shas celebrated the rebuff of the law, “Am Yisrael chai. The right side of Jewish history has won. The conversion law, which was about to wreak great havoc on the wholeness of the nation, was driven from the Knesset table and from the winter session,” it said.

Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana pledged to pass the law in the next session, although he did admit that its rejection was a setback.