Chief Rabbis Call for Tefillah Rally for Situation in Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:40 am |

The call of the Chief Rabbis.

Israel’s Chief Rabbis, Harav David Lau and Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita, have called on the public to join in a tefillah event, and daven for the end to the war in Ukraine.

“We are pained and distressed on behalf of the people of Ukraine and the Jews living there,” the Chief Rabbis wrote. “It is our obligation to beseech Hashem in prayer and ask Him to open the Gates of Heaven and cancel the evil decree, bringing an end to this terrible war.”

The event is to be held next Tuesday afternoon, the eve of Taanis Esther, at the Kosel.