Bus Drivers Strike Wednesday Morning

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:44 pm |

Israeli bus drivers block the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv, as they protest working conditions. September 12, 2021. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Israeli Labor Court has authorized a strike of workers on bus lines in cities around the country on Wednesday morning.

Among the cities where routes operated by Superbus, Dan South, Electra and others will be shut down between 10 a.m. and noon are: Yerushalayim, Haifa, Ashkelon, Afula, Teverya, Yokneam and Beit She’an.

The strike authorization requested by the Transportation Workers Union had been scheduled for February 16, but was postponed in order to give state officials and the Forum of Transportation Companies the opportunity to exhaust the possibilities of settling the issue by negotiation with the bus drivers.

Union representatives said that due to the foot-dragging of the government and the bus companies regarding the salaries of the drivers they had no choice but to call for the strike.