Asian Shares Extend Losses as Oil Prices Push Higher

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices.

Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai following a 3% tumble for the S&P 500.

The surge in the price of oil past $130 per barrel on Monday was triggered by the possibility the U.S. might bar crude imports from Russia. Oil prices steadied later in the day and were moderately higher early Tuesday.

A third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to produce major results. A top Ukrainian official said there was minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting.

But Russian forces continued their shelling as food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce in Ukraine.

Surging prices for oil and other vital commodities are rattling global markets and the situation remains uncertain as investors search for safe havens from expanding sanctions against Russia.

Analysts expect the war in Ukraine to top the agenda for some time to come and say the full impact of the conflict is yet to be fully taken into account.

“Disruptions to energy markets and the possibility of a geopolitical paradigm shift make for a highly unpredictable environment,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. However, he added, “we should reach a point at which equities start to price – in a light at the end of the tunnel.”