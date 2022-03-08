NEW YORK -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Polish MiG-29A flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force F-16C. (USAF)

The government of the Republic of Poland has announced that they are ready to deploy all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America. This will be done immediately and free of charge.

At the same time, Poland requested that the United States provide the Republic of Poland with used aircraft that have corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.

The Polish Government also requested for other NATO Allies who have MIG-29 jets in their possession to act in the same vein.