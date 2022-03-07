Two Officers Wounded in Old City Stabbing Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:02 am |

An MDA ambulance seen near the scene of the attack at the Lion Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim. (MDA)

Two police officers were stabbed by a terrorist wielding a knife in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Monday evening. The officers shot back at the terrorist.

The attack was near the Lion’s Gate.

The terrorist was neutralized.