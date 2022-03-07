Israel Two Officers Wounded in Old City Stabbing Attack By Yoni WeissMonday, March 7, 2022 at 11:02 am | YERUSHALAYIM - Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:02 am | An MDA ambulance seen near the scene of the attack at the Lion Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim. (MDA) Two police officers were stabbed by a terrorist wielding a knife in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Monday evening. The officers shot back at the terrorist. The attack was near the Lion’s Gate. The terrorist was neutralized. WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Next Related Foreign Ministry Keeps Cuba Business Trip at Arm’s Distance PA Areas Closed Off Until Friday Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police Israeli Team in Greece Probing Ship Suspected of Oil Spill Covid Pill Goes to Mexico for Fast-Track Trial