Two Officers Wounded in Old City Stabbing Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:20 pm |

Israel Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai (center) at the scene of a terror attack in which two officers were stabbed in Yerushalayim’s Old City, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two police officers were stabbed by a terrorist wielding a knife in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Monday. The officers shot back at the terrorist and killed him.

Police said the two officers suffered light to moderate wounds and were taken to hospital.

Magen Dovid Adom EMT Baruch Wiseman was quoted by Arutz Sheva saying: “Upon arriving to the Lion’s Gate, police officers were already providing medical treatment to two males in their 20’s suffering from stab wounds. We took them to the Kotel area, provided medical treatment, bringing the bleeding under control. MDA MICUs evacuated them to the hospitals in stable condition.”

The terrorist was identified as Abdulrahman Qasem, 22, from Jalazon refugee camp near Ramallah, who was staying in Israel illegally, according to Ynet.

Hamas praised the attack, though it did not claim the attacker as a member of the group.

This was the second such incident in two days.

On Sunday, a Palestinian terrorist who stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman at the same location was killed after officers fired at him, police said.