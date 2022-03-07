Two Border Police Lightly Injured in Ramming Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:29 pm |

Scene of ramming attack in the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya in the Shomron on Monday evening. (Israeli Police)

Two Israeli Border Police officers were lightly injured in what appeared to be a ramming attack in the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya in the Shomron on Monday evening.

The incident occurred during a joint operation of the IDF and Border Police in the village, when a car approached them at high speed and crashed into an armored vehicle of the security forces. The two officers were injured in the crash and evacuated to their base for medical treatment. The vehicle sustained light damage.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempting a ramming attack.