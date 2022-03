YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:11 am |

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, in 2019. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS , File)

Two Syrian civilians were killed in airstrikes near Damascus early Monday morning, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

According to SANA, Israel was responsible for the strikes, and Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles fired.

A Syrian military official told SANA that at approximately 5 a.m. Monday, Israel fired at a number of targets around Damascus from the direction of Lebanon.

The strikes also caused material damage, reports said.