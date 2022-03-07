Suspected Arab Vandals Set Ramla Shul on Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 5:24 am |

Damage in the Ayelet Hashachar shul in Ramla.

Vandals, believed to be Arabs, broke the window of the Ayelet Hashachar shul in Ramla and attempted to set it on fire overnight Sunday. Only the Rav’s chair was burned. Municipal workers arrived at the shul Monday to clean up and fix the damage.

Responding to the attack, MK Betzalel Smotrich stated Monday that “the scene of a burned shul is taken from dark times in the history of the Jewish people. We must not accept the indifference with which the Israeli government is treating anti-Semitic phenomena in the heart of the State of Israel.”

He accused Public Security Minister Omer Barlev of being “busy sending the police to persecute the settlers and beat the chareidim, instead of restoring sovereignty, governance and security in Israeli cities.”

He called on the police to use all the means at their disposal “to get their hands on the shul’s arsonists today and bring them to justice.”

MK Itamar Ben Gvir stated, “If it was a fire in a mosque, the whole world would shout and MKs would spread condemnation, but when it comes to setting a synagogue on fire, it passes quietly. Shame.

Some of the damage in the shul.

“There is no governance in Ramla as in other places and unfortunately the mayor in Ramla is trying to hide these incidents,” he charged.

The police need to set up a special investigation team and “use an iron fist against the terrorists: in deterrence, punishment and an appropriate response before escalation occurs.”

“The terrorists identify weakness and when there is no response on the ground, they raise their heads, and without an appropriate response they will continue to raise their heads,” he warned.

Ramla, a mixed city of Jews and Arabs in the center of the country, has been the scene of reported Muslim attacks against Jews since Operation Guardian of the Walls last May, when Muslims rioted at multiple locations across the country in support of Hamas, including in Ramla.