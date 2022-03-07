El Al Denies Ukrainian FM’s Accusation of Bypassing Sanctions on Russia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:12 pm |

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

El Al Airlines has denied an allegation by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that it was accepting payments from Russia’s Mir network for international electronic funds, bypassing international sanctions on the country’s banking systems.

Earlier on Monday, Kuleba posted an accusation in shocking language:

“While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood,” Kuleba tweeted, characterizing the policy as “immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations.”

He attached a screenshot of a payment page for El Al bookings that accepts funds from Mir as well as Visa and Mastercard.

El Al responded that “it is unfortunate that a simple check was not done with us before the misleading tweet, as the facts are entirely different.”

The airline said it stopped accepting Mir payments on February 28, four days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The Times of Israel said that “attempts on Monday in the U.S., Israel, and Russia to book flights on El Al’s website did not bring up a Mir payment option.”

Also, addressing criticism of its continuing to operate flights to Russia, one of the few western carriers to do so, it said:

“El Al is operating flights to Russia at the request of the Israeli government and we will continue to get Israelis and Jews out of Russia so long as it is possible.”