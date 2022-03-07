Chaveirim of Rockland Rescues Injured Female in Pomona

NEW YORK -

Chaveirim volunteers transporting injured woman to safety in Pomona. (Photos courtesy of Chaveirim of Rockland)

Chaveirim of Rockland help rescue and transport a woman who was injured while hiking in Pomona.

Yossie Margaretten, Coordinator of Chaveirim of Rockland told Hamodia that on Sunday, March 5, a search was activated in Pomona for elderly woman who was walking with family member. The woman was lost and injured her shoulder and cheek on the way, and they placed a call to Chaveirim of Rockland for assistance.

Twenty units from Chaveirim of Rockland answered the call and located the woman. It took forty-five minutes to scale the location, and Chaveirim provided warm blankets to wrap her for transport. Chaveirim used a unique stretcher to bring her down, and Hatzoloh of Rockland transported to a local hospital. The Ramapo Police Department was on the scene as well.