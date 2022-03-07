Blinken, Lapid Discuss Ukraine-Russia Diplomacy, Iran Nuclear Talks

RIGA/YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Riga, Monday. (Edits Palens)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in the Latvian capital of Riga on Monday to discuss Israel’s diplomatic initiative to end Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The pair also discussed the talks in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Lapid said in remarks at the start of the meeting with reporters present.

For the second time since the fighting began, Lapid veered from Israel’s policy to avoid taking sides in the Ukraine crisis.

“Israel is assisting in the mediation effort together with Germany and France, but we continue to condemn the Russian invasion. There is no justification for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.”

Israel has sought to avoiding antagonizing Russia, which has security arrangements with Israel in Syria that allow Israel to hit Iranian targets without interference from Russia, and in order to not to further jeopardize the safety of Jewish communities in Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting comes after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week at Ukraine’s request.

Bennett has carefully avoided overt criticism of Putin, but his office has said that he and Lapid are coordinating on official statements in the crisis.

“Israel is a partner in the global effort to make sure and clarify that this war must be stopped,” Lapid said. “The way to stop the war is to negotiate.”

Blinken said the United States appreciated any efforts of its allies “to see if there’s any opening to end the war,” and insisted that any solution must ensure the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“We very much appreciate the efforts that any of our close partners and present allies can make to see if there’s any opening to end the war,” Blinken added.