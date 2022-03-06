Woman Arrested for Burglarizing Boro Park COVID Testing Van

BORO PARK -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:13 pm |

Police and Shomrim at the home of the suspect. The stolen items are at left. (Shomrim)

A woman was arrested Sunday for robbing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a COVID-19 testing van, according to the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim.

The burglary, captured on surveillance footage, occurred between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning: a woman broke into an Asisa van parked near the clinic at 18th Avenue and 59th Street, robbing generator, two laptops, a tablet, printer, gas tanks, tables and chairs, and carried the items off in a cart.

The items are valued at approximately $10,000.

Asisa discovered the theft Sunday morning and called Shomrim. Checking security-camera footage from local homes, Shomrim tracked the alleged burglar to her house on 19th Avenue and 60th Street on Sunday afternoon. Shomrim members saw the cart outside her home, and the generator in the hallway. They called the woman outside, whereupon she admitted to the theft. Shomrim called police, who arrested the woman.

All the items were recovered.

Police have not yet released the name of the arrestee.

