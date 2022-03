YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9:10 am |

United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

MKs Rabbi Moshe Gafni and Rabbi Yitzchak Pindrus (UTJ) wrote a letter Sunday to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara demanding that an investigation be opened against MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), who brought a sefer Torah to the Women of the Wall provocative groups in the Kosel plaza on Friday.

“He is unlawfully exploiting his immunity in order to hurt the feelings of the mispallelim in the holy place,” the letter said.