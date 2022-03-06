Ukrainian Jewish Orphans Evacuated to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 10:59 am |

A child looks out of an aircraft carrying Jewish immigrants who fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, at Ben Gurion International Airport, Sunday. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

A group of 100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans who were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded landed in Israel Sunday.

The children arrived a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other Ukrainian Jewish immigrants landed.

The children were evacuated from the central Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr and brought to Israel by the KKL-JNF organization.

The Jewish Agency for Israel, a quasigovernmental organization that manages immigration affairs, said that it had received 5,500 urgent requests by Ukrainian Jews to move to Israel since Russia attacked on Feb. 24.