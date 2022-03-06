Two Officers Wounded in Yerushalayim Stabbing Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:46 am |

The knife used in the stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Police Spokesman)

Two policemen were lightly to moderately wounded on Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israel Police said.

The Arab terrorist, 19, from eastern Yerushalayim, was shot dead by police.

The attack took place at the Bab Huta Gate in the Muslim Quarter at around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect approached police officers stationed at the gate, pulled out a knife, and stabbed one of them, according to police. The officers responded by firing at and neutralizing the suspected terrorist.

The wounded officers were evacuated for medical treatment.

A spokesperson from the Hadassah Medical Center said that one of the wounded officers, 32, was in the trauma unit with injuries to the lower extremity and was in a “light state and fully conscious.”