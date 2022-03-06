Russia Attacks Airfields in Ukraine as Zelensky Pleads for Fighter Jets

MUKACHEVO, Ukraine (The Washington Post) -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:45 pm |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Sunday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Russia targeted a military air base and a commercial airport in central Ukraine on Sunday, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials, in attacks that could deny Ukraine usable airstrips as Kyiv presses Western allies to send fighter planes to combat Moscow’s invasion.

And for the second day in a row, Russia was accused of violating ceasefire agreements intended to evacuate civilians from besieged cities. In one of the hardest-hit cities, Mariupol, the city council said evacuations were not possible because “Russians began to regroup their forces and to shell the city heavily.” A temporary truce to allow people to leave there and other places broke down less than 24 hours earlier.

Civilians were also killed Sunday while trying to evacuate near a battered bridge in Irpin, a town outside the capital, Kyiv, visuals verified by The Washington Post showed.

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have fled to neighboring countries over the past 10 days, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Sunday. He tweeted that the mass exodus is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.” Grandi recently predicted that more than 4 million people could be displaced by the conflict in the days to come.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia would press on with its invasion unless Ukraine stopped fighting.

It was time for Ukraine to “show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account the emerging realities,” he said, according to the Kremlin, in an apparent reference to Ukraine’s military and territorial losses since Russia’s invasion. Speaking by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said the war was “going according to plan” and on time. He denied that Russia was responsible for the civilian casualty toll, according to a Russian readout of the call.

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday that the military had struck and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base, about 150 miles southwest of Kyiv, early Sunday, using long-range, high precision weapons. The airport was among dozens of targets, including a Russian-made air defense system owned by Ukraine, the spokesman said.

The bodies of people killed by Russian shelling in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday. (AP Photo/Diego Herrera Carcedo)

Later Sunday, in a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a missile strike on Vinnystia, about 70 miles southeast of the air base, had “completely destroyed the airport.”

Zelensky repeated his appeal for allied nations to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “We repeat every day: Close the sky over Ukraine. Close it for all Russian rockets. For all Russian military aviation. For all these terrorists. Make a humanitarian airspace. Without rockets, without bombs from the air. We are people and this is your humanitarian obligation to protect us.”

Failing that, he asked that allied nations supply airplanes, “so that we can protect ourselves.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States is exploring how it might supply Ukraine with fighter jets from NATO nations. “We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland choose to supply those planes,” he told reporters during a visit to Chisinau, Moldova.

“I can’t speak to the timeline, but I can just tell you that we’re looking at it very, very actively,” Blinken said.

Russia warned Sunday that foreign countries hosting Ukrainian combat aircraft could be viewed by Moscow as parties to the conflict.

“We know for a fact about Ukrainian combat planes which earlier flew to Romania and other neighboring countries,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday. “We would like to point out that the use of the network of airfields of those countries for the stationing of Ukrainian combat aviation for the further use against the Russian Armed Forces could be viewed as the involvement of those countries in the armed conflict.”

In Irpin, outside Kyiv, video published Sunday showed a man wearing a yellow armband, usually worn by Ukrainian forces, and carrying a gun over his shoulder as he stands across from a church and sidewalk crowded with people carrying suitcases. He takes a few steps toward an intersection before an explosion rips through the middle of the street.

The area is covered in smoke. Someone runs out of the building and drags the man with the yellow armband out of the street. Soldiers sprint across the intersection to people collapsed on the ground, and someone shouts, “Medic!”

Associated Press photos of the aftermath show civilians killed in the attack. Lynsey Addario, a photographer working for The New York Times who witnessed the attack, said in a message posted on Twitter that “at least three members of a family of four were killed in front of me.”