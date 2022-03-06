More Ukrainians Flee, as U.N. Says Health Centers Hit During Russian Assault

LVIV/KYIV (Reuters) -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 4:03 am |

A Ukrainian service member stands guard at a checkpoint during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 5. (REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Kyiv pressed the West to toughen sanctions and deliver more weapons to repel Russia’s attack now in its 11th day.

Ukrainian police said there was relentless Russian shelling and air raids in the northeast Kharkiv region, reporting many casualties, while the U.N. World Health Organization said there had been several attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame over Saturday’s failed ceasefire to allow civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Ukraine said more talks were set for Monday, but Russia was less definitive.

People who have been able to escape Ukraine spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on those in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.

“We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities,” he said in an address on Saturday night.

Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv, March 5. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine, comparing the tactics to those Russia used in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016. But it said Ukrainian resistance was slowing the advance.

“The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia,” British military intelligence said.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas.

“Attacks on health-care facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, saying WHO had confirmed attacks on “several” health-care centers, causing multiple deaths and injuries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been “remilitarized” and “denazified.” He likened Western sanctions “to a declaration of war.”

Ukraine and Western countries have decried Putin’s reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.

Russia told the EU and NATO to stop the “pumping of state-of-the-art weapons systems” into Kyiv, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to RIA.

Russian media cited an unidentified source on Sunday as saying Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based “dirty bomb” nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.

Shortly before the invasion, Putin had said Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons, and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia.

Ukraine‘s government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, after giving up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine‘s military said more than 11,000 Russian troops had been killed so far and 88 Russian aircraft shot down.

In Mariupol, encircled by Russian forces and shelled for days, the situation was grim, with no power or water.

“We can’t collect all the bodies on the street,” Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN, saying it was impossible to count civilian deaths there.

More than 350 civilians have been killed, according to the U.N. rights office, with hundreds more injured.

The mayor of the western city of Lviv said more than 65,000 refugees passed through its train station on Friday alone.

The U.N. refugee agency estimated the number of refugees could swell to 4 million by July.