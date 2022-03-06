MK Rabbi Porush Blows Shofar, Disrupts Knesset Committee’s Deliberations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:45 am |

MK Rabbi Meir Porush blows the shofar in the Knesset, Sunday. (Knesset Spokesman)

In protest of the bringing in of a sefer Torah by Reform MK Gilad Kariv to egalitarian services at the Kosel plaza on Friday, Rosh Chodesh Adar II, MK Rabbi Meir Porush entered Sunday morning into a discussion of the Constitution Committee, which is led by MK Kariv, and disrupted the committee’s discussions by saying to Kariv, “You will disturb us, we will disturb you.”

First, Rabbi Porush came in and read Tehillim, as he had done in the past. MK Kariv then called for the break, Rabbi Porush waited during the break and said Tehillim again.

Later, Rabbi Porush pulled out a shofar and began blowing it. Kariv announced that he respected Rabbi Porush’s right to protest, while explaining to committee members what the protest was about.

After a few minutes, Rabbi Porush left the committee room and said that he would continue to disrupt the discussions as long as Kariv continued to “interfere” with the tefillos at the Kosel.