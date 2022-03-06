First Glimpse into Bennett’s Talks with Putin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:26 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem on Sunday. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not agree to a ceasefire until Ukraine demilitarizes, sources involved in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s latest meeting in Moscow, over Shabbos, have told Channel 12 news.

Bennett, the Kremlin and Kyiv have all kept the substance of the talks confidential, and if the report is accurate, this was the first glimpse the public has had of them.

The network said Russia’s position is: “until dialogue, hostilities [will continue].”

Bennett has told ministers in his coalition that he did not present an Israeli peace plan, Channel 13 reported.

His role thus far has been strictly that of an intermediary, carrying messages back and forth between Putin and Zelensky, while keeping the U.S., Germany, France and other players informed.

Returning Sunday morning from his Shabbos trip to Moscow and then on Motzei Shabbos to Berlin, Bennett told the weekly cabinet meeting a couple of hours of landing back in the country, “I went there to assist the dialogue between all of the sides, of course with the blessing and encouragement of all players. Even if the chance is not great – as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability – I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort. As long as the candle is burning, we must make an effort, and perhaps it will yet be possible to act.”

Sources close to Bennett told Channel 12 that the U.S. encouraged him to meet Putin, in order to capitalize on Israel’s relatively good relationship with both Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has also conveyed via diplomatic channels that it is not directly targeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, though Russia knows his whereabouts, the network reports.

The network, citing Bennett’s office, says the mediation effort is being led by the prime minister and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Since the invasion, many in the west have suggested that the Russian leader has lost touch with reality, accusing Ukraine of Nazification and genocide and threatening nuclear war if NATO interferes with his objectives in Ukraine. But according to Channel 13, Bennett said that Putin is “not conspiracy-theorizing or irrational, but is suffering from rage attacks.”

Also on Sunday, Reuters, quoting Lapid’s office, reported that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Latvia.