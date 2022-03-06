Cuomo Rips ‘Cancel Culture,’ Hints at Political Comeback

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 4:49 pm |

Former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, shown here arriving in the Red Room at the State Capitol to announce his COVID-19 Cluster Action Initiative. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo/File)

Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at a Brooklyn house of worship on Sunday.

The Democrat made a campaign-like stop, delivering a speech in which he condemned “cancel culture.” The public appearance, his first since leaving office, came a week after Cuomo’s campaign launched a digital and television advertising campaign pushing a similar message: He was driven from office unfairly.

Cuomo quoted the Bible several times as he described his travails then went on the offensive to attack the “political sharks” in Albany who, he said, “smelled blood” and exploited the situation for political gain.

“The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct,” Cuomo said, repeating a theme he has pushed from the outset. “They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election.”

Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James, who released the report last summer that concluded Cuomo harassed people, hit back at the former governor Sunday.

“Even though multiple independent investigations found his victims to be credible, Cuomo continues to blame everyone but himself,” James said in a statement.

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he harassed nearly a dozen people and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser. On Sunday, Cuomo acknowledged his behavior wasn’t appropriate but quickly added that nothing he did violated the law.

“I didn’t appreciate how fast the perspectives changed,” he said. “I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson.”

Cuomo hasn’t said he’s running for office, but is still sitting on a multimillion dollar campaign war chest he could use to finance another run.

Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo’s accusers “credible,” but said the available evidence wasn’t strong enough to press criminal charges against him. Last month, a New York state trooper sued him claiming he caused severe mental anguish and emotional distress. A Cuomo spokesperson called the suit a “cheap cash extortion.”

Cuomo used his platform Sunday mostly to condemn a social media-fueled climate he said is growing and dangerous.

“Any accusation can trigger condemnation without facts or due process,” he said. “We are a nation of laws, not a nation of tweets. Woe unto us if we allow that to become our new justice system.”