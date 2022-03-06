Bennett Vows to Continue Diplomatic Effort

TEL AVIV/YERUSHALAYIM (Hamodia/AP) -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:26 am |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office, Sunday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel will continue to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, even if the chances for success are few.

Bennett spoke Sunday to a meeting of his Cabinet, hours after he returned from a surprise meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two discussed the war with Ukraine. He then traveled to Germany where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Bennett revealed no details from his talks with Putin, but called the country’s mediation efforts “our moral duty.” Earlier, his office said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone Sunday morning, the third such call between the two leaders over the past day.

Bennett also told his Cabinet that Israel was readying for a wave of Jewish immigration from Ukraine. Israel is also preparing to allow entry to a small number of non-Jewish Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Vladislav Roitberg, a Hebrew-speaking adviser to Zelensky, told Israel’s Radio 103FM that Kyiv is in the dark about Bennett’s shuttle diplomacy.

“We don’t know why [this trip] was taken,” Roitberg said.” Only time will tell if this move works.”

But, he added that Kyiv “always supports diplomacy and common sense. Whether it comes from Bennett, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan or any other leader – it’s welcomed.”

On Channel 12 on Friday, Roitberg thanked “all the Israelis who are supporting” Ukraine, saying the support was “very much felt” among Ukrainians.