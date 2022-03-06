Bennett Returns From Surprise Trip to Russia, Germany Amid Ukraine War

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:53 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Motzoei Shabbos.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned Sunday from a surprise trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed the war in Ukraine.

Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he met the Russian leader at the Kremlin for three hours. The trip was made “in coordination and with the blessing” of the Biden administration as well as Kyiv, according to Bennett’s office.

Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after his meeting with Putin. He then flew to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Prime Minister landed in Israel on Sunday morning and is expected to convene his Cabinet for its weekly meeting later in the day.

Bennett’s trip was the latest attempt at diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Israel, at the behest of Zelenskiy, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of any breakthrough.

Israel has delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but also maintains ties with Moscow to make sure that Israeli and Russian warplanes do not come into conflict in neighboring Syria.

Bennett’s meeting with Putin makes him the first Western leader to meet with the Russian president since Moscow’s offensive began.