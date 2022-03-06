American Express Suspends Operations in Russia and Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:25 pm |

American Express is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, and PayPal is shutting down its services in Russia, joining a growing number of Western corporations to enact boycotts over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of Russia’s ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” American Express company said in a statement on its website Sunday/ “We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus.”

Visa and Mastercard had announced a suspension of their Russian operations on Saturday.

American Express said its globally issued cards would no longer work in Russia at merchants or at ATMs. In addition, cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work outside the country on American Express’ network.

The company said it has already suspended its relationships with Russian banks affected by U.S. and international sanctions.

PayPal shut down its services early on Saturday in Russia.

“Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia,” President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in a statement. He added that the company “stands with the international community in condemning Russia’s violent military aggression in Ukraine.”

A company spokesperson said PayPal will support withdrawals “for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations.”

PayPal, which had only allowed cross-border transactions by users in Russia, stopped accepting new users in the country on Wednesday.

Ukrainian government officials had been calling on PayPal to quit Russia and help them with fundraising.

PayPal said on Friday that “since the beginning of the invasion, PayPal has helped raise over $150 million for charities supporting response efforts in Ukraine, one of the largest efforts we’ve seen in such a short period of time.”

PayPal‘s suspension in Russia also applies to its money transfer tool Xoom. Rivals Wise and Remitly earlier suspended some services in Russia.