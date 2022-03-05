Kiddush and Davening in the Shadow of Rescues and Refugees – Shabbos in the Jewish Community of Moldova

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:59 pm |

Rescue operation of the Jewish community of Moldova. (Iosif Snegovi)

The Jewish community in Moldova, headed by Rabbi Pinchas Salzman, concluded more than a week of refugee rescue and absorption activities from all over Ukraine. Even during Shabbos, the activity continued its regular operation.

During Shabbos, the community along with Ichud Hatzalah volunteers provided Shabbos meals for refugees staying in the community’s absorption complexes and hundreds of hot dishes for refugees at Moldova border crossings as they absorbed hundreds of families who crossed borders and came to the community during the SHabbos.

Rabbi Pinchas Salzman, rabbi of Moldova, supervised the rescue activities during davening and throughout the Shabbos. The rescue and smuggling activities included serious humanitarian cases, including a Jewish family of 7 people arrived at a border crossing in southern Moldova, as well as elderly, injured, infants and expecting women who arrived at the community absorption center on Shabbos. They were treated by the community and Ichud Hatzalah.