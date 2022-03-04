Thousands of Seminary Girls Daven at the Kosel to Counter Reform Provocation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, March 4, 2022

Men scuffle with police as they protest members of the Women of the Wall movement bringing in sifrei Torah at the Kosel on Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Thousands of seminary girls came to daven at the Kosel on Friday morning, the second day of Rosh Chodesh Adar II, as per the call of Gedolei Yisrael, to try to counter the provocative services of the Reform groups at the Kosel Plaza.

Clashes broke out at the Plaza when members of the Women of the Wall movement held their services in the main plaza area.

Some 40 men and women took part in the monthly Women of the Wall mixed-gender service, despite long-standing orders from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation to hold their services in the egalitarian prayer space, rather than in the main plaza area.

The Women of the Wall group was joined by MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), a member of the Reform Movement in Israel, who used his parliamentary immunity to bring a number of sifrei Torah to the Women of the Wall prayer group, in violation of local ordinances set by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, and a clear chillul hakodesh.

Due to the large number of girls present at the plaza, the Women of the Wall group was ultimately relocated to an area adjacent to the entrance to Har HaBayis from the Kosel Plaza.

In a statement, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said, “Many religious girls from around Yerushalayim arrived for Rosh Chodesh tefillos at the Kosel Plaza, while in comparison, a small group of around 40 men and women from various movements arrived. Given the vast number of female worshippers, with the arrival of the group of various movements, they were directed toward the vicinity adjacent to the entrance to Har HaBayis. The Foundation calls to remove the disputes and protests above the Western Wall Plaza and keep the site holy and unified.”

Oren Hoenig, CEO of the Liba Yehudit organization, said: “The darkness is expelled by shining the light. In the face of Reform and Conservative Jews, the general public, the Conservative Jews, the Orthodox, and the secular is united as one unit and speaking in one clear voice to prevent the desecration of the Kosel – a remnant of our holy Beis HaMikdash.

“It is only through unity that we will defeat the destroyers of Jewish tradition and character,” the organization said.