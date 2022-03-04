IAEA Chief: No Damage to Reactors at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

VIENNA (Reuters/AP) -

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 5:49 am |

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi points on a map of a Ukrainian power plant during a news conference in Vienna, Friday. (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

No damage has been done to the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site overnight, U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday, adding he believed the projectile was Russian.

Ukrainian staff continue to operate the nuclear facilities while Russian forces control the area, Grossi told a news conference.

Initial reports were unclear about what part of the plant was affected by a fire that broke out after the shelling late Thursday.

Grossi said Ukrainians are still in control of the reactor and the fire has been extinguished.

The Ukrainian state nuclear company said three Ukrainian troops were killed and two wounded in the Russian attack.

The U.N. says only one reactor at the plant is operating, at about 60% of capacity.