Smoke rises from the oil depot, which, according to local authorities, was damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday. (Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, the emergency services said on Thursday.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.