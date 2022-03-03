Shaked: Israel Expects Hundreds of Thousands of Ukrainian, Russian Immigrants

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 6:55 am |

Ukrainian refugees are seen in the city of Iasi in eastern Romania, near the border with Moldova on Wednesday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Thursday that Israel believes hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine will immigrate to Israel.

“We think tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of immigrants will arrive from Russia, Ukraine, and former Soviet states,” Shaked said during a conference with local council leaders.

“What will happen when new immigrants from Ukraine and Russia come to us… even though we’re at full throttle now, we’ll need [to build] even more [homes].

“You in the regional councils can help with absorption,” she said.

Shaked said that at least seven new localities are to be established in southern Israel, following expected government approval this month.

She also added that new olim in the next three months will not be required to provide a certificate of good conduct or an Apostille authentication stamp.

The decision is meant to make the aliyah process easier for Jews fleeing Ukraine.