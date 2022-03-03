Russian Advance Stalls Outside Ukraine Capital

KYIV/ KHARKIV (Reuters) -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 3:34 am |

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense, wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Russia’s advance on Kyiv has made scant progress and Ukrainian forces still held Kharkiv and several other cities under attack, British military intelligence said on Thursday, a day after Moscow claimed to have captured the Black Sea port of Kherson.

Russian forces have yet to overthrow the government in Kyiv but thousands are reported to have died or been injured and more than a million people have fled Ukraine in the week since President Vladimir Putin ordered the biggest attack on a European state since 1945.

“The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the center of the city, having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update.

“The column has made little discernible progress in over three days,” it said. “Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands.”

At Borodyanka, a town 58 kilometers (36 miles) northwest of Kyiv, a resident gave a breathless account of their encounter with the enemy, as Reuters footage showed shell-damaged buildings, fires burning in the streets and destroyed military vehicles.

“They [Russian military] started shooting from their BMP [military vehicle], towards the park in front of the post office in the center of Borodyanka,” said a Ukrainian man who did not give his name. “Then [they] started the tank and started shooting into the Fora [supermarket], which was already burned. It caught fire again.”

The capture of Kherson, strategically located at the mouth of the Dnipro River, would be the first significant urban center to fall since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

Kherson’s Mayor Igor Kolykhayev said late on Wednesday that Russian troops were in the streets and had entered the council building.

“I didn’t make any promises to them… I just asked them not to shoot people,” he said in a statement.

A man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The U.S. State Department called on Putin and the Russian government to “immediately cease this bloodshed” and withdraw forces from Ukraine. It also accused Moscow of launching a “full war on media freedom and the truth” by blocking independent news outlets and social media to prevent Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.

A second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials on a ceasefire was expected after initial talks on Monday ended without agreement.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

It denies targeting civilians although there have been widespread reports of civilian casualties and the shelling of residential areas.

Bombing in Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people, has left its center a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.

Russian forces have captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s Defense Ministry as saying on Thursday.

It also reported a strike on a radio and media center in Kyiv, where Russian missiles hit a media tower earlier this week.

Russian shelling killed six adults and two children in the city of Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s Parliament said.