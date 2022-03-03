Remains of Israeli Killed in Ukraine to be Flown to Israel for Burial

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 3:08 pm |

Roman Brodsky, z”l.

The remains of an Israeli man who was killed by Ukrainian troops apparently due to mistaken identity is set to be flown back to Israel for burial on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Following great efforts by representatives from the Foreign Ministry, ZAKA, Chabad officials, and the Menuha La’ad burial society, the body of Roman Brodsky z”l will be transferred this evening [Thursday] from Ukraine to Moldova and from there to Romania. Tomorrow morning, Roman’s coffin will be flown in a special flight from Romania,” the ministry said in a statement.

Brodsky, who was fleeing the capital Kyiv due to the Russian attacks, was shot dead by Ukrainian troops who reportedly mistook him for a Chechen soldier.

The return of his body is being made at the request of his parents in Israel.