Putin’s Nuclear Comments Lead to Rush for Iodine in Central Europe

PRAGUE/ WARSAW (Reuters) -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:04 am |

Iodine pills are seen in a classroom in Fessenheim during a nuclear accident drill near France’s oldest nuclear power station, in 2018. (REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s comments that Moscow’s nuclear deterrent is on high alert have unleashed a wave of anxiety in Central Europe, with people rushing to buy iodine which they believe may protect them from radiation.

From Poland to Bulgaria, people living in the former Soviet-era satellite states have also jammed passport offices, topped up their fuel tanks and prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Others enquired about joining the military.

“In the past six days Bulgarian pharmacies have sold as much [iodine] as they sell for a year,” said Nikolay Kostov, chair of the Pharmacies Union. “Some pharmacies are already out of stock. We have ordered new quantities but I am afraid they will not last very long.”

“It’s been a bit mad,” said Miroslava Stenkova, a representative of Dr. Max pharmacies in the Czech Republic, where some stores had run out of iodine after demand soared.

Iodine – taken as pills or syrup – is considered a way of protecting the body against conditions such as thyroid cancer in case of radioactive exposure. In 2011, Japanese authorities recommended that people around the site of the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant take iodine.

Officials in the region have recognized the demand but cautioned iodine is not necessary in the current situation and would not help in case of nuclear war.

Dana Drabova, head of the Czech State office for Nuclear Safety, wrote : “You ask a lot about iodine tablets… as radiation protection when (G-d forbid) nuclear weapons are used, they are basically useless.”

News last week that Russian forces had gained control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant where an accident in 1986 contaminated a huge swath of Ukraine and sent a radioactive cloud across Europe, unnerved people in a region where many remember being given iodine in the aftermath of that disaster.

Radiation levels at Chernobyl have increased but are still low enough not to pose a hazard to the public despite the movement of Russia’s military vehicles there, the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA said on Wednesday.

In Poland, the number of pharmacies selling iodine more than doubled, according to gdziepolek.pl, a Polish website that helps patients find the nearest pharmacy with a drug they are seeking.

“Internal data on our website shows that interest in iodine increased around 50 times since last Thursday,” said Bartlomiej Owczarek, the website’s co-founder.